Vibey Turtle (VIBEY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Vibey Turtle (VIBEY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Vibey Turtle (VIBEY) Information Vibes Turtle is the first gaming launchpad on Solana, giving anyone the tools to build and tokenize arcade-style games in just minutes. Powered by a no-code game engine and an AI character generation agent, users can drag and drop components to create playable games without writing code. Creators earn fees, deploy instantly, and monetize directly on-chain. It’s the fastest and easiest way to launch Web3 games while empowering creativity and ownership. Official Website: https://vibegame.fun/ Whitepaper: https://vibegame.fun/docs Buy VIBEY Now!

Vibey Turtle (VIBEY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Vibey Turtle (VIBEY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 565.13K $ 565.13K $ 565.13K Total Supply: $ 963.28M $ 963.28M $ 963.28M Circulating Supply: $ 963.28M $ 963.28M $ 963.28M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 565.13K $ 565.13K $ 565.13K All-Time High: $ 0.00060595 $ 0.00060595 $ 0.00060595 All-Time Low: $ 0.00026304 $ 0.00026304 $ 0.00026304 Current Price: $ 0.00060682 $ 0.00060682 $ 0.00060682 Learn more about Vibey Turtle (VIBEY) price

Vibey Turtle (VIBEY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Vibey Turtle (VIBEY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VIBEY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VIBEY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VIBEY's tokenomics, explore VIBEY token's live price!

VIBEY Price Prediction Want to know where VIBEY might be heading? Our VIBEY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See VIBEY token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!