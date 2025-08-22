What is VibrantX (VIBE)

VibrantX, officially backed by Aptos, is your one-stop shop for a comprehensive DeFi experience. We're dedicated to providing high-yield investment strategies and complete portfolio management tools, simplifying your journey into decentralized finance. Through a set of investment strategies secured and enforced by smart contracts, VibrantX maximizes the user rewards from various liquidity pools (LPs),‌ ‌automated market-making (AMM) projects,‌ ‌and‌ ‌other yield‌ farming ‌opportunities in the Aptos DeFi ecosystem. In addition, VibrantX offers Portfolio Management, allowing users to holistically manage their assets and activity in one place, from wallet performance to DeFi position summary.

How much is VibrantX (VIBE) worth today? The live VIBE price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current VIBE to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of VIBE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of VibrantX? The market cap for VIBE is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of VIBE? The circulating supply of VIBE is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of VIBE? VIBE achieved an ATH price of 0.00542854 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of VIBE? VIBE saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of VIBE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for VIBE is -- USD .

