VibrantX (VIBE) Tokenomics
VibrantX (VIBE) Information
VibrantX, officially backed by Aptos, is your one-stop shop for a comprehensive DeFi experience. We're dedicated to providing high-yield investment strategies and complete portfolio management tools, simplifying your journey into decentralized finance. Through a set of investment strategies secured and enforced by smart contracts, VibrantX maximizes the user rewards from various liquidity pools (LPs), automated market-making (AMM) projects, and other yield farming opportunities in the Aptos DeFi ecosystem.
In addition, VibrantX offers Portfolio Management, allowing users to holistically manage their assets and activity in one place, from wallet performance to DeFi position summary.
VibrantX (VIBE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for VibrantX (VIBE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
VibrantX (VIBE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of VibrantX (VIBE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VIBE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VIBE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
