ViciCoin (VCNT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into ViciCoin (VCNT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

ViciCoin (VCNT) Information

ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token on Avalanche, Arbitrum, Base, Binance, Ethereum, Optimism, and Polygon networks. The ViciCoin token was created by Vici Network to strictly manage access to digital content and enable a wide range of enterprise applications through authorization, authentication, and intermediary services. For example, VCNT now facilitates ViciSwap, a many-to-many token swapping tool built on leading protocols, including Coinbase and Uniswap. ViciSwap offers a dynamic and engaging solution for everyone to create and manage their own token portfolio (https://viciswap.io). Another application of ViciCoin in the enterprise is VCNT For Zoom, which provides a turnkey solution for small communities across the globe to monetize their own video conferences by selling tokenized tickets and accepting cryptocurrencies as payment. VCNT is also being used to gate access to Discord channels, which helps creators and brand owners authenticate their community to reduce bots and spam, and increase monetization of their offerings. As Web3 products and services become mainstream, so will the utility and serviceability of VCNT.

Official Website:
https://vicicoin.io/
Whitepaper:
https://vicimarket.io/static/VicCoin_whitepaper.pdf

ViciCoin (VCNT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for ViciCoin (VCNT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 109.13M
$ 109.13M
Total Supply:
$ 10.00M
$ 10.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 5.70M
$ 5.70M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 191.57M
$ 191.57M
All-Time High:
$ 25.01
$ 25.01
All-Time Low:
$ 4.15
$ 4.15
Current Price:
$ 19.16
$ 19.16

ViciCoin (VCNT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of ViciCoin (VCNT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of VCNT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many VCNT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand VCNT's tokenomics, explore VCNT token's live price!

VCNT Price Prediction

Want to know where VCNT might be heading? Our VCNT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

