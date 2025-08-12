What is Victory Gem (VTG)

VTG is a token on the Binance Smart Chain. You can earn VTG by playing competitive multiplayer games on nWayPlay, and in turn use VTG earned to buy NFTs that offer in-game utility. The first game to utilize VTG is Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022 (OGJ), a cross-play party game on Android and iOS, where up to 20 players compete in real-time through a series of chaotic mini-games until one champion emerges. Olympic Games Jam: Paris 2024 is under development and will also be using the VTG token to enable P2E functionality. Both Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022 and Olympic Games Jam: Paris 2024 are officially licensed from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Victory Gem (VTG) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Victory Gem (VTG) Tokenomics

