What is Vidulum (VDL)

Vidulum is designed to make cryptocurrency adoption and ownership accessible to users of all skill levels. It centers around a multi-currency web wallet that allows users to store, access, and manage their cryptocurrencies through modern web browsers. The platform emphasizes user control over their crypto private keys, underscoring the principle of "your keys, your crypto." A core feature of the Vidulum ecosystem is its native crypto coin, VDL, which serves to reward users for utilizing the application and is continually being developed for new utilities within the web wallet .

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Vidulum (VDL) Resource Official Website

Vidulum (VDL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Vidulum (VDL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VDL token's extensive tokenomics now!