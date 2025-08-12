VidyX Price (VIDYX)
VidyX (VIDYX) is currently trading at 0.0001841 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VIDYX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the VIDYX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VIDYX price information.
During today, the price change of VidyX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VidyX to USD was $ -0.0000465861.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VidyX to USD was $ +0.0000003880.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VidyX to USD was $ -0.00005729718182567777.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.16%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000465861
|-25.30%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000003880
|+0.21%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00005729718182567777
|-23.73%
Discover the latest price analysis of VidyX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-0.16%
+0.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
VIDYX - The future of Tradable Data Contracts ("TDC") on the blockchain
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of VidyX (VIDYX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VIDYX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 VIDYX to VND
₫4.8445915
|1 VIDYX to AUD
A$0.000281673
|1 VIDYX to GBP
￡0.000136234
|1 VIDYX to EUR
€0.000158326
|1 VIDYX to USD
$0.0001841
|1 VIDYX to MYR
RM0.000778743
|1 VIDYX to TRY
₺0.007494711
|1 VIDYX to JPY
¥0.0272468
|1 VIDYX to ARS
ARS$0.2431961
|1 VIDYX to RUB
₽0.014670929
|1 VIDYX to INR
₹0.016129001
|1 VIDYX to IDR
Rp3.018032304
|1 VIDYX to KRW
₩0.255692808
|1 VIDYX to PHP
₱0.010508428
|1 VIDYX to EGP
￡E.0.008932532
|1 VIDYX to BRL
R$0.001001504
|1 VIDYX to CAD
C$0.000252217
|1 VIDYX to BDT
৳0.022428903
|1 VIDYX to NGN
₦0.282794169
|1 VIDYX to UAH
₴0.007654878
|1 VIDYX to VES
Bs0.023933
|1 VIDYX to CLP
$0.1782088
|1 VIDYX to PKR
Rs0.052404065
|1 VIDYX to KZT
₸0.100271906
|1 VIDYX to THB
฿0.005970363
|1 VIDYX to TWD
NT$0.005521159
|1 VIDYX to AED
د.إ0.000675647
|1 VIDYX to CHF
Fr0.00014728
|1 VIDYX to HKD
HK$0.001443344
|1 VIDYX to MAD
.د.م0.001667946
|1 VIDYX to MXN
$0.003435306
|1 VIDYX to PLN
zł0.000673806
|1 VIDYX to RON
лв0.000800835
|1 VIDYX to SEK
kr0.001772883
|1 VIDYX to BGN
лв0.000309288
|1 VIDYX to HUF
Ft0.062724711
|1 VIDYX to CZK
Kč0.003873464
|1 VIDYX to KWD
د.ك0.0000561505
|1 VIDYX to ILS
₪0.000629622