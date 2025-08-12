What is Viking Elon (VELON)

The Viking Elon is a crypto project that builds Metaverse NFT-based game. Moreover, players could play to earn there. The nearest project’s plans include preselling in-game NFTs and launching the Viking Elon Game. Such a P2E game will be available on all devices. Moreover, users could mint and trade nonfungible tokens and enjoy a variety of gameplay such as refinement and reproduction. Also, this community-driven startup has issued $VELON altcoin with auto-staking rewards. Find more details about the coin in the next paragraph. VELON is a BEP20 (BSC) token with a 12% tax rate. Therefore, the coin contract charges each transaction with a twelve percent fee and reallocates it. Automatically, 4-5% goes to the existing token-holders. Another 3-4% goes to marketing and development purposes. Also, 2% goes to the liquidity pool on the PancakeSwap. The rest 1%, goes to the burning address. However, the primary utility value allows token-owners to play with other players, buy and sell lands and assets in The Viking Elon’s metaverse.

Viking Elon (VELON) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Viking Elon (VELON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Viking Elon (VELON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VELON token's extensive tokenomics now!