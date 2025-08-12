What is Viking Token (VIKI)

Viking Swap 🔸 Bitcoin Aggregation Protocol Like other aggregator DEXs, Viking Swap uses similar functions. The features that distinguish Viking from other aggregator DEXs are; - Using the liquidity pools of Bitcoin DEXs - Bringing users into the Bitcoin ecosystem with various swap rewards - Unique platform features - Integration with emerging Bitcoin L2 technologies - Having a strong community 1) Swap and Earn VIKI: When you swap any trading pair, you earn VIKI Token. Reward Mechanism: 1 STX = 1 VIKI 2) Swap and Burn VIKI - Deflationary Effect: When you swap any trading pair, you run the VIKI burn mechanism. Burn Mechanism: 1 STX = 1 VIKI 3) Platform Fee: Aggregator protocols deduct a certain fee from each swap. This guarantees the smooth operation and sustainability of the platform. Viking Swap charges a 1% fee on each transaction and rewards its users with VIKI in return.

Viking Token (VIKI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Viking Token (VIKI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Viking Token (VIKI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VIKI token's extensive tokenomics now!