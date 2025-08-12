Viking Token Price (VIKI)
Viking Token (VIKI) is currently trading at 0.00000632 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VIKI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Viking Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Viking Token to USD was $ -0.0000015430.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Viking Token to USD was $ -0.0000010984.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Viking Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000015430
|-24.41%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000010984
|-17.38%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Viking Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Viking Swap 🔸 Bitcoin Aggregation Protocol Like other aggregator DEXs, Viking Swap uses similar functions. The features that distinguish Viking from other aggregator DEXs are; - Using the liquidity pools of Bitcoin DEXs - Bringing users into the Bitcoin ecosystem with various swap rewards - Unique platform features - Integration with emerging Bitcoin L2 technologies - Having a strong community 1) Swap and Earn VIKI: When you swap any trading pair, you earn VIKI Token. Reward Mechanism: 1 STX = 1 VIKI 2) Swap and Burn VIKI - Deflationary Effect: When you swap any trading pair, you run the VIKI burn mechanism. Burn Mechanism: 1 STX = 1 VIKI 3) Platform Fee: Aggregator protocols deduct a certain fee from each swap. This guarantees the smooth operation and sustainability of the platform. Viking Swap charges a 1% fee on each transaction and rewards its users with VIKI in return.
