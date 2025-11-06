Viper Cash (VIP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00426277 24H High $ 0.0044522 All Time High $ 0.04533569 Lowest Price $ 0.00412322 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +1.68% Price Change (7D) -26.53%

Viper Cash (VIP) real-time price is $0.00434328. Over the past 24 hours, VIP traded between a low of $ 0.00426277 and a high of $ 0.0044522, showing active market volatility. VIP's all-time high price is $ 0.04533569, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00412322.

In terms of short-term performance, VIP has changed by -- over the past hour, +1.68% over 24 hours, and -26.53% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Viper Cash (VIP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 91.21K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 91.21K Circulation Supply 21.00M Total Supply 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Viper Cash is $ 91.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VIP is 21.00M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 91.21K.