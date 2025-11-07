VIPER CASH is a censorship-resistant bridge that connects Zcash-grade privacy to any chain.

Instead of broadcasting transactions to public mempools, users sign encrypted intents (e.g., swap USDC on Base → receive SOL on Solana). Off-chain solvers compete to provide the best all-in execution price, and settlement occurs through RAILGUN shielded pools and Relay cross-chain proofs with no linkable addresses, no orderflow leakage, and no centralized custodians.

The native token, VIP, powers the network by enabling gasless transfers, fee rebates, and relayer/solver participation, ensuring privacy, neutrality, and censorship-resistance by design.