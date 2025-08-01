What is ViralMind (VIRAL)

The ViralMind is a cutting-edge platform designed to develop, test, and refine Large Action Models (LAMs), which represent the next frontier in artificial intelligence. The platform allows users to engage in interactive tasks, guided by AI, to optimize model performance in real-world scenarios. By integrating advanced tools such as multi-user VM support, audio/video playback, and seamless task orchestration, the Training Gym streamlines the process of AI model training and deployment. Its utility lies in empowering users and agents to achieve scalable, efficient, and actionable AI solutions, paving the way for innovation in various industries.

ViralMind (VIRAL) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

ViralMind (VIRAL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ViralMind (VIRAL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VIRAL token's extensive tokenomics now!