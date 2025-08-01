What is Virtu by Virtuals (VIRTU)

Virtu is an innovative agent created and designed to strengthen the ecosystem of Virtuals on the Base blockchain. This agent has been conceived with the goal of driving the development and adoption of technological solutions within the Virtuals ecosystem, offering a set of support tools that facilitate collaboration, interaction, growth, and make everything easier for the user actually counts with buybot notifications, rug alerts, new launches notifications and the team is building other tools like trading bot

Virtu by Virtuals (VIRTU) Resource Official Website

Virtu by Virtuals (VIRTU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Virtu by Virtuals (VIRTU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VIRTU token's extensive tokenomics now!