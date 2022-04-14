Virtual Money (VM) Tokenomics
Virtual Money (VM) Information
Virtual Money is a memecoin developed for novelty purposes, inspired by the concept of virtual currencies and the evolving nature of digital communities. It is not intended to serve as a legitimate financial instrument or investment vehicle, but rather as a humorous and symbolic digital asset that embraces internet culture and social engagement.
As the name suggests, Virtual Money represents a form of digital currency that exists solely in virtual environments. Like many virtual currencies, it is not issued by a central bank or recognized by any formal financial authority. Instead, it operates within a decentralized, internet-based ecosystem, often circulating within specific online platforms and communities.
The project draws from typical features associated with virtual currencies, including anonymity, allowing users to transact without revealing personal identities; fast transfer speeds across borders; low transaction fees compared to traditional banking systems; and global accessibility, enabling participation from users regardless of geographic location. However, unlike conventional cryptocurrencies, Virtual Money does not claim to offer financial utility, stability, or long-term value. Its primary function is symbolic and community-driven.
The overarching goal of the Virtual Money project is to foster a cult-like community centered around shared humor, online identity, and the parody of digital finance. Participants are encouraged to view the coin not as a financial asset, but as a representation of collective engagement in an ongoing social experiment. Through its satirical presentation, the project challenges the seriousness of the cryptocurrency industry while promoting a sense of unity and inclusion among its supporters.
The Virtual Money community is built on the idea that digital value can be defined by collective belief rather than intrinsic worth. Members join not to seek profit or financial gain, but to participate in a broader cultural commentary on the nature of money, identity, and digital interaction. As such, ownership of Virtual Money is a symbolic act—one that reflects alignment with the project’s tongue-in-cheek philosophy.
In summary, Virtual Money is a memecoin designed for entertainment and cultural engagement, not financial use. It leverages familiar traits of virtual currencies to create an accessible, humorous, and decentralized community experience. By embracing absurdity and parody, it aims to bring people together under a shared identity—one built on the notion that sometimes, value lies in the joke itself.
Virtual Money (VM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Virtual Money (VM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Virtual Money (VM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Virtual Money (VM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand VM's tokenomics, explore VM token's live price!
