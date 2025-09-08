What is Virtual Network Service Coin (VNS)

Virtual Network Service Coin (VNSCoin) is a BEP-20 token deployed on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to function as the native token for the VNS ecosystem, enabling staking mechanisms and facilitating decentralized transactions. VNSCoin’s smart contract is publicly verifiable on BscScan, displaying standard token behavior with no hidden fees, blacklisting functions, or tax mechanisms. The token is tradable on PancakeSwap, paired with USDT, offering liquidity and market transparency. VNSCoin’s structure ensures open auditability and straightforward integration with decentralized exchanges.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Virtual Network Service Coin (VNS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Virtual Network Service Coin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Virtual Network Service Coin (VNS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Virtual Network Service Coin (VNS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Virtual Network Service Coin.

Check the Virtual Network Service Coin price prediction now!

VNS to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Virtual Network Service Coin (VNS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Virtual Network Service Coin (VNS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VNS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Virtual Network Service Coin (VNS) How much is Virtual Network Service Coin (VNS) worth today? The live VNS price in USD is 1.98 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current VNS to USD price? $ 1.98 . Check out The current price of VNS to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Virtual Network Service Coin? The market cap for VNS is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of VNS? The circulating supply of VNS is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of VNS? VNS achieved an ATH price of 2.86 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of VNS? VNS saw an ATL price of 1.97 USD . What is the trading volume of VNS? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for VNS is -- USD . Will VNS go higher this year? VNS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out VNS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Virtual Network Service Coin (VNS) Important Industry Updates