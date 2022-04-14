Virtual Trade Agent (VTA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Virtual Trade Agent (VTA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Virtual Trade Agent (VTA) Information

Your Autonomous Crypto Trading Partner

Virtual Trade Agent (VTA) is a fully autonomous, narrative-driven AI built to trade crypto like a seasoned degen fast, smart, and ahead of the crowd.It doesn’t just look at charts or follow volume like a basic bot.VTA understands what’s going on what narratives are heating up, which wallets are aping early, and why certain coins are about to explode. Then it makes moves before the hype kicks in.

⚡️ Narrative AI Detection – Tracks evolving crypto narratives and adjusts in real time 📊 Liquidity & Volume Monitoring – Built-in scalper modules for early entries and exits 🔎 High-Performer Wallet Tracking – Observes and adapts based on capital flows from elite on-chain players 🧱 Modular AI Architecture – Designed to scale, evolve, and coordinate multiple strategies across volatile markets

Official Website:
https://virtualagent.trade/

Virtual Trade Agent (VTA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Virtual Trade Agent (VTA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 7.24K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 950.18K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 7.62K
All-Time High:
$ 0.056364
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00744398
Current Price:
$ 0.00761976
Virtual Trade Agent (VTA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Virtual Trade Agent (VTA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of VTA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many VTA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand VTA's tokenomics, explore VTA token's live price!

VTA Price Prediction

Want to know where VTA might be heading? Our VTA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.