Virtuals Index Logo

Virtuals Index Price (VTF)

Unlisted

Virtuals Index (VTF) Live Price Chart

$0.672241
-7.80%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of Virtuals Index (VTF) Today

Virtuals Index (VTF) is currently trading at 0.673771 USD with a market cap of $ 81.72K USD. VTF to USD price is updated in real-time.

Virtuals Index Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-7.66%
Virtuals Index 24-hour price change
121.29K USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the VTF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VTF price information.

Virtuals Index (VTF) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Virtuals Index to USD was $ -0.0559642530070739.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Virtuals Index to USD was $ -0.1300514805.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Virtuals Index to USD was $ -0.2338711021.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Virtuals Index to USD was $ -0.358783578563537.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0559642530070739-7.66%
30 Days$ -0.1300514805-19.30%
60 Days$ -0.2338711021-34.71%
90 Days$ -0.358783578563537-34.74%

Virtuals Index (VTF) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Virtuals Index: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.665205
$ 0.665205$ 0.665205

$ 0.733317
$ 0.733317$ 0.733317

$ 1.32
$ 1.32$ 1.32

-0.56%

-7.66%

-6.89%

Virtuals Index (VTF) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 81.72K
$ 81.72K$ 81.72K

--
----

121.29K
121.29K 121.29K

What is Virtuals Index (VTF)

Curated index of the largest AI agents created on Virtuals Protocol, rebalanced frequently to capture the upside from newly launched agents in the ecosystem. Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. VTF is an Index DTF deployed by Virtuals Protocol and curated by Re7 Labs on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Virtuals Index (VTF) Resource

Official Website

Virtuals Index (VTF) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Virtuals Index (VTF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VTF token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Virtuals Index (VTF)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

VTF to Local Currencies

1 VTF to VND
17,730.283865
1 VTF to AUD
A$1.03760734
1 VTF to GBP
0.50532825
1 VTF to EUR
0.57944306
1 VTF to USD
$0.673771
1 VTF to MYR
RM2.87700217
1 VTF to TRY
27.38879115
1 VTF to JPY
¥99.718108
1 VTF to ARS
ARS$915.44591999
1 VTF to RUB
53.88820458
1 VTF to INR
58.79325746
1 VTF to IDR
Rp11,045.42446224
1 VTF to KRW
934.49342616
1 VTF to PHP
38.90353754
1 VTF to EGP
￡E.32.79243457
1 VTF to BRL
R$3.73942905
1 VTF to CAD
C$0.92306627
1 VTF to BDT
82.3348162
1 VTF to NGN
1,031.80617169
1 VTF to UAH
28.15015238
1 VTF to VES
Bs82.873833
1 VTF to CLP
$652.884099
1 VTF to PKR
Rs191.13535728
1 VTF to KZT
365.58140689
1 VTF to THB
฿21.8975575
1 VTF to TWD
NT$20.03121183
1 VTF to AED
د.إ2.47273957
1 VTF to CHF
Fr0.5390168
1 VTF to HKD
HK$5.28236464
1 VTF to MAD
.د.م6.16500465
1 VTF to MXN
$12.7342719
1 VTF to PLN
2.48621499
1 VTF to RON
лв2.95111698
1 VTF to SEK
kr6.51536557
1 VTF to BGN
лв1.13867299
1 VTF to HUF
Ft232.01304385
1 VTF to CZK
14.31089604
1 VTF to KWD
د.ك0.205500155
1 VTF to ILS
2.29755911