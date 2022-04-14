Virtuals Index (VTF) Tokenomics
Virtuals Index (VTF) Information
Curated index of the largest AI agents created on Virtuals Protocol, rebalanced frequently to capture the upside from newly launched agents in the ecosystem.
Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. VTF is an Index DTF deployed by Virtuals Protocol and curated by Re7 Labs on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.
Virtuals Index (VTF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Virtuals Index (VTF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Virtuals Index (VTF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Virtuals Index (VTF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VTF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VTF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand VTF's tokenomics, explore VTF token's live price!
VTF Price Prediction
Want to know where VTF might be heading? Our VTF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.