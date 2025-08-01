VIRTUE Price (VIRTUE)
VIRTUE (VIRTUE) is currently trading at 0.11432 USD with a market cap of $ 91.34K USD. VIRTUE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the VIRTUE to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of VIRTUE to USD was $ -0.0446387780302887.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VIRTUE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VIRTUE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VIRTUE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0446387780302887
|-28.08%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of VIRTUE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-9.50%
-28.08%
-30.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Virtue Finance is a pioneering cryptocurrency project at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Real-World Assets and Decentralized Physical AI. Our mission is to create a decentralized, inclusive ecosystem that empowers individuals globally to participate in the AI and blockchain revolution. Built on a Proof-of-Stake blockchain, users earn $TASK tokens by completing tasks that train our Decentralized AI Model ( The Virtus ), while simultaneously promoting the project organically. Our ecosystem features a robust suite of utilities—including the Virtus Centurion Bot, dApp Dashboard, Task Marketplace, and more—designed to enhance user engagement, ensure security, and democratize access to AI-driven financial opportunities. Looking ahead, Virtue Finance will launch a custom blockchain optimized for AI and DePAI applications, positioning us as a leader in the next generation of decentralized finance. By fostering global collaboration and leveraging viral marketing strategies, we aim to captivate the crypto community and mainstream audiences alike.
