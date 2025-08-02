VirtuSwap Price (VRSW)
VirtuSwap (VRSW) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 4.17K USD. VRSW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the VRSW to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VRSW price information.
During today, the price change of VirtuSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VirtuSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VirtuSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VirtuSwap to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-96.05%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-96.38%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of VirtuSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-96.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
VirtuSwap goal is to make DEX trading as efficient as CEX trading. VirtuSwap innovation is centered on two main aspects. Firstly, the VirtuSwap AMM based DEX implement a new backend architecture that uses “Virtual Reserves”, which enable to significantly increase liquidity efficiency while solving the problem of indirect trades that 99% of crypto-assets suffers from. VirtuSwap DEX achieves that by enabling Liquidity Pools to hold, for a limited scope, making all pools work as an orchestra to direct liquidity to the trade, thus eliminating the need for costly indirect trade when trading assets with insufficient direct liquidity. Secondly, VirtuSwap developed the “Minerva Engine”, an AI-based optimizer that analyzes real trading activity to suggest the optimal allocation of economic incentives to Liquidity Providers, thus making VRSW emission allocation derive from informed real data basis. In the future VirtuSwap will also incorporate a hedging model that will enable small to medium cap project who suffers the most from insufficient direct liquidity, to support trading with multiple assets by opening a single pool. VRSW token is VirtuSwap governance token, and can be used for Staking or Locking to receive increased economic incentives, as well as voting on the governance of the protocol using vote-escrowed VRSW, noted as gVRSW.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of VirtuSwap (VRSW) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VRSW token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 VRSW to VND
₫--
|1 VRSW to AUD
A$--
|1 VRSW to GBP
￡--
|1 VRSW to EUR
€--
|1 VRSW to USD
$--
|1 VRSW to MYR
RM--
|1 VRSW to TRY
₺--
|1 VRSW to JPY
¥--
|1 VRSW to ARS
ARS$--
|1 VRSW to RUB
₽--
|1 VRSW to INR
₹--
|1 VRSW to IDR
Rp--
|1 VRSW to KRW
₩--
|1 VRSW to PHP
₱--
|1 VRSW to EGP
￡E.--
|1 VRSW to BRL
R$--
|1 VRSW to CAD
C$--
|1 VRSW to BDT
৳--
|1 VRSW to NGN
₦--
|1 VRSW to UAH
₴--
|1 VRSW to VES
Bs--
|1 VRSW to CLP
$--
|1 VRSW to PKR
Rs--
|1 VRSW to KZT
₸--
|1 VRSW to THB
฿--
|1 VRSW to TWD
NT$--
|1 VRSW to AED
د.إ--
|1 VRSW to CHF
Fr--
|1 VRSW to HKD
HK$--
|1 VRSW to MAD
.د.م--
|1 VRSW to MXN
$--
|1 VRSW to PLN
zł--
|1 VRSW to RON
лв--
|1 VRSW to SEK
kr--
|1 VRSW to BGN
лв--
|1 VRSW to HUF
Ft--
|1 VRSW to CZK
Kč--
|1 VRSW to KWD
د.ك--
|1 VRSW to ILS
₪--