VIRUS (VIRUS) Information Pandemic Labs is THE pioneering SocialFi game studio revolutionizing the industry. We create massively viral social gaming experiences like Infected (explosive 1.4M players in season 1 alone) and Addicted (incredible 100K signups in just 10 hours). Even more groundbreaking games are launching soon. $VIRUS is the powerful utility token that captures massive attention and value across our entire gaming ecosystem and directly flows maximum rewards back to our thriving player community. Official Website: https://www.pndm.org/ Whitepaper: https://www.notion.so/pandemicinc/Pandemic-Labs-Docs-231b9e80a40d80d49592f4fe37b96e96 Buy VIRUS Now!

VIRUS (VIRUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for VIRUS (VIRUS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.34M $ 2.34M $ 2.34M Total Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M Circulating Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.34M $ 2.34M $ 2.34M All-Time High: $ 0.00465753 $ 0.00465753 $ 0.00465753 All-Time Low: $ 0.00208877 $ 0.00208877 $ 0.00208877 Current Price: $ 0.00232458 $ 0.00232458 $ 0.00232458 Learn more about VIRUS (VIRUS) price

VIRUS (VIRUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of VIRUS (VIRUS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VIRUS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VIRUS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VIRUS's tokenomics, explore VIRUS token's live price!

VIRUS Price Prediction Want to know where VIRUS might be heading? Our VIRUS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

