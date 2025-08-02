What is VirusOnSol (VIRUS)

VirusOnSol isn’t just a memecoin. It’s a living, breathing outbreak — designed to infect wallets, spread like wildfire, and grow stronger with every new victim. Every buy doesn’t just pump — it infects connected wallets up to 5 degrees of separation automatically. The more holders, the faster the contagion spreads. Self funded through pump funs revenue sharing mechanism, this is the only utility coin on Solana that markets it self for you. Powered by a custom-built Infection Engine — $VIRUS is the first of its kind: an on-chain virus that mutates and expands with every new holder. It’s fast. Aggressive. Unpredictable. This isn’t some boring "degen drop" — this is a full-blown epidemic. A lethal team is behind it. A rabid community is locked and loaded. $VIRUS is built to infect. Designed to spread. Engineered to take over. There is no cure. You’re either in — or you’re left behind in the quarantine zone. Get ready to catch it. Spread it. Ride it to the moon. $VIRUS — You don’t just buy it. You become part of the viral outbreak.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

VirusOnSol (VIRUS) Resource Official Website

VirusOnSol (VIRUS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of VirusOnSol (VIRUS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VIRUS token's extensive tokenomics now!