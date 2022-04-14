VirusOnSol (VIRUS) Tokenomics
VirusOnSol isn’t just a memecoin. It’s a living, breathing outbreak — designed to infect wallets, spread like wildfire, and grow stronger with every new victim.
Every buy doesn’t just pump — it infects connected wallets up to 5 degrees of separation automatically. The more holders, the faster the contagion spreads. Self funded through pump funs revenue sharing mechanism, this is the only utility coin on Solana that markets it self for you.
Powered by a custom-built Infection Engine — $VIRUS is the first of its kind: an on-chain virus that mutates and expands with every new holder.
It’s fast. Aggressive. Unpredictable. This isn’t some boring "degen drop" — this is a full-blown epidemic.
A lethal team is behind it. A rabid community is locked and loaded.
$VIRUS is built to infect. Designed to spread. Engineered to take over.
There is no cure. You’re either in — or you’re left behind in the quarantine zone.
Get ready to catch it. Spread it. Ride it to the moon.
$VIRUS — You don’t just buy it. You become part of the viral outbreak.
VirusOnSol (VIRUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of VirusOnSol (VIRUS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VIRUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VIRUS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
