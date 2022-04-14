Discover key insights into VirusOnSol (VIRUS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

VirusOnSol (VIRUS) Information

VirusOnSol isn’t just a memecoin. It’s a living, breathing outbreak — designed to infect wallets, spread like wildfire, and grow stronger with every new victim.

Every buy doesn’t just pump — it infects connected wallets up to 5 degrees of separation automatically. The more holders, the faster the contagion spreads. Self funded through pump funs revenue sharing mechanism, this is the only utility coin on Solana that markets it self for you.

Powered by a custom-built Infection Engine — $VIRUS is the first of its kind: an on-chain virus that mutates and expands with every new holder.

It’s fast. Aggressive. Unpredictable. This isn’t some boring "degen drop" — this is a full-blown epidemic.

A lethal team is behind it. A rabid community is locked and loaded.

$VIRUS is built to infect. Designed to spread. Engineered to take over.

There is no cure. You’re either in — or you’re left behind in the quarantine zone.

Get ready to catch it. Spread it. Ride it to the moon.

$VIRUS — You don’t just buy it. You become part of the viral outbreak.