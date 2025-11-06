Visa xStock (VX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 351.19 $ 351.19 $ 351.19 24H Low $ 363.89 $ 363.89 $ 363.89 24H High 24H Low $ 351.19$ 351.19 $ 351.19 24H High $ 363.89$ 363.89 $ 363.89 All Time High $ 398.5$ 398.5 $ 398.5 Lowest Price $ 343.4$ 343.4 $ 343.4 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +1.54% Price Change (7D) +2.19% Price Change (7D) +2.19%

Visa xStock (VX) real-time price is $363.86. Over the past 24 hours, VX traded between a low of $ 351.19 and a high of $ 363.89, showing active market volatility. VX's all-time high price is $ 398.5, while its all-time low price is $ 343.4.

In terms of short-term performance, VX has changed by -- over the past hour, +1.54% over 24 hours, and +2.19% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Visa xStock (VX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 286.35K$ 286.35K $ 286.35K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.86M$ 7.86M $ 7.86M Circulation Supply 786.99 786.99 786.99 Total Supply 21,610.10676253341 21,610.10676253341 21,610.10676253341

The current Market Cap of Visa xStock is $ 286.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VX is 786.99, with a total supply of 21610.10676253341. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.86M.