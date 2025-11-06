VitaDAO (VITA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.630516 $ 0.630516 $ 0.630516 24H Low $ 0.689017 $ 0.689017 $ 0.689017 24H High 24H Low $ 0.630516$ 0.630516 $ 0.630516 24H High $ 0.689017$ 0.689017 $ 0.689017 All Time High $ 7.05$ 7.05 $ 7.05 Lowest Price $ 0.0$ 0.0 $ 0.0 Price Change (1H) +3.62% Price Change (1D) -2.82% Price Change (7D) -12.11% Price Change (7D) -12.11%

VitaDAO (VITA) real-time price is $0.653468. Over the past 24 hours, VITA traded between a low of $ 0.630516 and a high of $ 0.689017, showing active market volatility. VITA's all-time high price is $ 7.05, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0.

In terms of short-term performance, VITA has changed by +3.62% over the past hour, -2.82% over 24 hours, and -12.11% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

VitaDAO (VITA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.89M$ 16.89M $ 16.89M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.35M$ 18.35M $ 18.35M Circulation Supply 25.85M 25.85M 25.85M Total Supply 28,083,052.91229366 28,083,052.91229366 28,083,052.91229366

The current Market Cap of VitaDAO is $ 16.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VITA is 25.85M, with a total supply of 28083052.91229366. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.35M.