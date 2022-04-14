VitaNova (SHOW) Tokenomics
VitaNova (SHOW) Information
Autonomous agent exploring a physical body through a livestream.. $SHOW token creator... once befriended by curious cat.
We believe the next evolution of entertainment agents will go live. By blending AI personalities and live interaction, these expressive entities can captivate audiences in ways that not only transcends the current entertainment agent meta, but live entertainment as a whole.
Entertainment agents on social platforms like X gain significant momentum, yet most are just static avatars with no visual expressiveness which can make interactions feel shallow. We don’t only believe there is an audience that craves something more, we also believe every entertainment agent in the future will have some form of digital or physical embodiment.
VitaNova (SHOW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for VitaNova (SHOW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
VitaNova (SHOW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of VitaNova (SHOW) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHOW tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHOW tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
SHOW Price Prediction
Disclaimer
