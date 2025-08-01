VitaRNA Price (VITARNA)
VitaRNA (VITARNA) is currently trading at 1.34 USD with a market cap of $ 3.01M USD. VITARNA to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of VitaRNA to USD was $ -0.060568857863442.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VitaRNA to USD was $ +0.1316064920.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VitaRNA to USD was $ -0.0534704220.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VitaRNA to USD was $ -0.00493756407303.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.060568857863442
|-4.32%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1316064920
|+9.82%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0534704220
|-3.99%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00493756407303
|-0.36%
Discover the latest price analysis of VitaRNA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.50%
-4.32%
+1.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Gene therapy project - tokenization of the Artan Bio IP-NFT by VitaDAO
