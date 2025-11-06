VitaStem Price (VITASTEM)
+1.31%
-0.52%
-18.97%
-18.97%
VitaStem (VITASTEM) real-time price is $0.174468. Over the past 24 hours, VITASTEM traded between a low of $ 0.16884 and a high of $ 0.1776, showing active market volatility. VITASTEM's all-time high price is $ 0.5982, while its all-time low price is $ 0.168066.
In terms of short-term performance, VITASTEM has changed by +1.31% over the past hour, -0.52% over 24 hours, and -18.97% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of VitaStem is $ 545.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VITASTEM is 3.19M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.71M.
During today, the price change of VitaStem to USD was $ -0.0009251176898359.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VitaStem to USD was $ -0.1210393209.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VitaStem to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VitaStem to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0009251176898359
|-0.52%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1210393209
|-69.37%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
VitaSTEM — The first AI-enabled longevity project and inaugural IP-Token launched by Aubrai, VitaDAO’s decentralized scientific agent. After six months of deep research on public and proprietary single-cell RNA-seq and multi-omics datasets, our scientific research team analyzed more than 850,000 human hematopoietic stem cell transcriptomes from donors aged 23–91 (both male and female). This effort uncovered 100+ high-potential rejuvenation target genes and revealed critical drivers of decline such as RhoA hyperactivation, CD38 upregulation, and CCR9 downregulation. Rather than treating HSC aging as a single defect, Aubrai recognized it as convergent damage across interconnected systems, generating a comprehensive multi-modal, five-phase rejuvenation protocol targeting transcriptional stress, metabolic dysfunction, and epigenetic drift in parallel. The agent shortlisted target genes using insights from thousands of peer-reviewed publications and private data and also optimized experimental protocols to guide in vitro and upcoming pre-clinical testing. For the first time, human researchers and AI Agents collaborate as co-scientists in the creation of pioneering scientific IP.
