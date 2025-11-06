What is VitaStem (VITASTEM)

VitaSTEM — The first AI-enabled longevity project and inaugural IP-Token launched by Aubrai, VitaDAO’s decentralized scientific agent. After six months of deep research on public and proprietary single-cell RNA-seq and multi-omics datasets, our scientific research team analyzed more than 850,000 human hematopoietic stem cell transcriptomes from donors aged 23–91 (both male and female). This effort uncovered 100+ high-potential rejuvenation target genes and revealed critical drivers of decline such as RhoA hyperactivation, CD38 upregulation, and CCR9 downregulation. Rather than treating HSC aging as a single defect, Aubrai recognized it as convergent damage across interconnected systems, generating a comprehensive multi-modal, five-phase rejuvenation protocol targeting transcriptional stress, metabolic dysfunction, and epigenetic drift in parallel. The agent shortlisted target genes using insights from thousands of peer-reviewed publications and private data and also optimized experimental protocols to guide in vitro and upcoming pre-clinical testing. For the first time, human researchers and AI Agents collaborate as co-scientists in the creation of pioneering scientific IP. VitaSTEM — The first AI-enabled longevity project and inaugural IP-Token launched by Aubrai, VitaDAO’s decentralized scientific agent. After six months of deep research on public and proprietary single-cell RNA-seq and multi-omics datasets, our scientific research team analyzed more than 850,000 human hematopoietic stem cell transcriptomes from donors aged 23–91 (both male and female). This effort uncovered 100+ high-potential rejuvenation target genes and revealed critical drivers of decline such as RhoA hyperactivation, CD38 upregulation, and CCR9 downregulation. Rather than treating HSC aging as a single defect, Aubrai recognized it as convergent damage across interconnected systems, generating a comprehensive multi-modal, five-phase rejuvenation protocol targeting transcriptional stress, metabolic dysfunction, and epigenetic drift in parallel. The agent shortlisted target genes using insights from thousands of peer-reviewed publications and private data and also optimized experimental protocols to guide in vitro and upcoming pre-clinical testing. For the first time, human researchers and AI Agents collaborate as co-scientists in the creation of pioneering scientific IP.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

VitaStem (VITASTEM) Resource Official Website

VitaStem Price Prediction (USD)

How much will VitaStem (VITASTEM) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your VitaStem (VITASTEM) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for VitaStem.

Check the VitaStem price prediction now!

VITASTEM to Local Currencies

VitaStem (VITASTEM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of VitaStem (VITASTEM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VITASTEM token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About VitaStem (VITASTEM) How much is VitaStem (VITASTEM) worth today? The live VITASTEM price in USD is 0.174468 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current VITASTEM to USD price? $ 0.174468 . Check out The current price of VITASTEM to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of VitaStem? The market cap for VITASTEM is $ 545.21K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of VITASTEM? The circulating supply of VITASTEM is 3.19M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of VITASTEM? VITASTEM achieved an ATH price of 0.5982 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of VITASTEM? VITASTEM saw an ATL price of 0.168066 USD . What is the trading volume of VITASTEM? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for VITASTEM is -- USD . Will VITASTEM go higher this year? VITASTEM might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out VITASTEM price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

VitaStem (VITASTEM) Important Industry Updates