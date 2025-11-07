VitaStem (VITASTEM) Tokenomics
VitaSTEM — The first AI-enabled longevity project and inaugural IP-Token launched by Aubrai, VitaDAO’s decentralized scientific agent. After six months of deep research on public and proprietary single-cell RNA-seq and multi-omics datasets, our scientific research team analyzed more than 850,000 human hematopoietic stem cell transcriptomes from donors aged 23–91 (both male and female). This effort uncovered 100+ high-potential rejuvenation target genes and revealed critical drivers of decline such as RhoA hyperactivation, CD38 upregulation, and CCR9 downregulation. Rather than treating HSC aging as a single defect, Aubrai recognized it as convergent damage across interconnected systems, generating a comprehensive multi-modal, five-phase rejuvenation protocol targeting transcriptional stress, metabolic dysfunction, and epigenetic drift in parallel. The agent shortlisted target genes using insights from thousands of peer-reviewed publications and private data and also optimized experimental protocols to guide in vitro and upcoming pre-clinical testing. For the first time, human researchers and AI Agents collaborate as co-scientists in the creation of pioneering scientific IP.
VitaStem (VITASTEM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of VitaStem (VITASTEM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VITASTEM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VITASTEM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
