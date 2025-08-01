VIVA Price (VIVA)
VIVA (VIVA) is currently trading at 0.00278672 USD with a market cap of $ 2.79M USD. VIVA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the VIVA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VIVA price information.
During today, the price change of VIVA to USD was $ -0.000145304148480439.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VIVA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VIVA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VIVA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000145304148480439
|-4.95%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of VIVA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-12.73%
-4.95%
-11.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
VIVA’s new platform drives real-world impact by delivering an efficient, inflation-resistant payment ecosystem—both in-store and in-app. We’re bridging real-world infrastructure with crypto to empower people across emerging markets. Built for accessibility, VIVA connects the digital and physical economies by providing essential tools, services, and connectivity to those who need them most. At the center of it all is the VIVA app: a community-first Superapp and supercharged browser designed to streamline access to financial services, commerce, and content. $VIVA will serve as the native token powering the entire ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of VIVA (VIVA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VIVA token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 VIVA to VND
₫73.3325368
|1 VIVA to AUD
A$0.004319416
|1 VIVA to GBP
￡0.00209004
|1 VIVA to EUR
€0.0024244464
|1 VIVA to USD
$0.00278672
|1 VIVA to MYR
RM0.0118992944
|1 VIVA to TRY
₺0.1133359024
|1 VIVA to JPY
¥0.418008
|1 VIVA to ARS
ARS$3.8226552928
|1 VIVA to RUB
₽0.22363428
|1 VIVA to INR
₹0.243698664
|1 VIVA to IDR
Rp45.6839271168
|1 VIVA to KRW
₩3.9139203728
|1 VIVA to PHP
₱0.1622707056
|1 VIVA to EGP
￡E.0.1354903264
|1 VIVA to BRL
R$0.0155777648
|1 VIVA to CAD
C$0.0038456736
|1 VIVA to BDT
৳0.3404814496
|1 VIVA to NGN
₦4.2675551408
|1 VIVA to UAH
₴0.1161783568
|1 VIVA to VES
Bs0.34276656
|1 VIVA to CLP
$2.71147856
|1 VIVA to PKR
Rs0.7900908544
|1 VIVA to KZT
₸1.5153347344
|1 VIVA to THB
฿0.0914880176
|1 VIVA to TWD
NT$0.083462264
|1 VIVA to AED
د.إ0.0102272624
|1 VIVA to CHF
Fr0.0022572432
|1 VIVA to HKD
HK$0.0218478848
|1 VIVA to MAD
.د.م0.0254148864
|1 VIVA to MXN
$0.0526968752
|1 VIVA to PLN
zł0.0104223328
|1 VIVA to RON
лв0.0123730368
|1 VIVA to SEK
kr0.027309856
|1 VIVA to BGN
лв0.0047652912
|1 VIVA to HUF
Ft0.9760765472
|1 VIVA to CZK
Kč0.0599702144
|1 VIVA to KWD
د.ك0.00085273632
|1 VIVA to ILS
₪0.0095305824