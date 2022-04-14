VIVA (VIVA) Tokenomics
VIVA (VIVA) Information
VIVA’s new platform drives real-world impact by delivering an efficient, inflation-resistant payment ecosystem—both in-store and in-app. We’re bridging real-world infrastructure with crypto to empower people across emerging markets. Built for accessibility, VIVA connects the digital and physical economies by providing essential tools, services, and connectivity to those who need them most.
At the center of it all is the VIVA app: a community-first Superapp and supercharged browser designed to streamline access to financial services, commerce, and content. $VIVA will serve as the native token powering the entire ecosystem.
VIVA (VIVA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for VIVA (VIVA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
VIVA (VIVA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of VIVA (VIVA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VIVA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VIVA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand VIVA's tokenomics, explore VIVA token's live price!
VIVA Price Prediction
Want to know where VIVA might be heading? Our VIVA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.