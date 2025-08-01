What is VIX777 (VIX)

$VIX. The volatility index of the SPX. The volatility of the SPX compressed, distilled, and put on the blockchain. That's the VIX777. Each token is meticulously and mathematically designed to profit from variation. At the VIX, utility IS volatility. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, VIX777 is a memecoin. It is completely useless and fulfills no purpose or utility. Partaking in the community in any way has no expectation of profit and is done for entertainment purposes only.

