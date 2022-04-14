Vizits Coin (VIZITS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Vizits Coin (VIZITS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Vizits Coin (VIZITS) Information $VIZITS is a Solana-based meme coin created for community engagement within the social ecosystem of its official website, Vizits.io We are focused on trying to bring fresh users into crypto world, by promoting Vizits.io website where people can buy our meme coin. We utilize banners, pop-unders and rich-media ads to promote the website on web on in-app. We display detailed statistics of the website so that everyone could see the growth of the $VIZITS ecosystem. Official Website: https://vizits.io/ Buy VIZITS Now!

Vizits Coin (VIZITS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Vizits Coin (VIZITS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 107.25K Total Supply: $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 107.25K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00010729 Learn more about Vizits Coin (VIZITS) price

Vizits Coin (VIZITS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Vizits Coin (VIZITS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VIZITS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VIZITS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VIZITS's tokenomics, explore VIZITS token's live price!

