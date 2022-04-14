VNX British Pound (VGBP) Information

VNX British Pound (VGBP) is a multichain token referencing British Pound from an issuer licensed under the Blockchain act in Liechtenstein.

Each VGBP is backed 1:1 by GBP reserves held in banks in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Information about the reserves and independent audits is publicly available at https://vnx.li/transparency/.

Being referenced to traditional currency, VNX British Pound offers a traditional asset in the digital form. This is a more stable and reliable instrument for the operations in the crypto market.