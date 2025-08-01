VNX Gold Price (VNXAU)
VNX Gold (VNXAU) is currently trading at 105.55 USD with a market cap of $ 2.97M USD. VNXAU to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of VNX Gold to USD was $ -1.4467455719219.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VNX Gold to USD was $ -1.5206377400.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VNX Gold to USD was $ -1.2630218550.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VNX Gold to USD was $ +2.5751676715269.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -1.4467455719219
|-1.35%
|30 Days
|$ -1.5206377400
|-1.44%
|60 Days
|$ -1.2630218550
|-1.19%
|90 Days
|$ +2.5751676715269
|+2.50%
Discover the latest price analysis of VNX Gold: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.23%
-1.35%
-2.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
VNX Gold (VNXAU) is a multichain token fully backed by physical gold that is certified by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA). 1 VNXAU token equals 1 gram of physical gold. This token represents individual ownership of the physical gold that is stored in segregated storage in a high-security vault in Liechtenstein, a country with a stable economy with an S&P AAA rating, and a member of the EEA. Since VNX Gold tokens are linked to an actual physical gold, they offer the same benefits as gold, such as store of value, protection against volatility and inflation, and high liquidity – with complete digital convenience and freedom. VNXAU token generation and all services in respect of the tokens are carried out by VNX Commodities, a company registered with the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA) under the Tokens and TT Services Providers Law (TVTG) (https://fmaregister.fma-li.li/search?searchText=&number=310339&category=) The token is currently issued on two blockchains (Ethereum and Q) and the company continues development of new use cases with other blockchains.
