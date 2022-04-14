VNX (VNX) Tokenomics
VNX (VNX) Information
The VNX Community Hub is a decentralized platform enhancing the adoption of VNX stablecoins. It offers yield-generating opportunities like liquidity pools and vaults, empowering businesses and investors to maximize asset potential. The Hub features a robust community governance model, enabling participants to propose, vote, and influence key decisions, while active contributors gain exclusive incentives and rewards. As the non-USD stablecoin market is still in its early stages, the growing adoption of VNX stablecoins will directly drive the expansion of the VNX Community Hub, creating a stronger, more vibrant ecosystem. This empowers users to shape the future of European stablecoins and drive innovation within the ecosystem.The VNX Token serves as the core utility and governance asset of the Hub, enabling holders to influence decisions, access yield opportunities, and earn rewards for their contributions and loyalty.
VNX (VNX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for VNX (VNX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
VNX (VNX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of VNX (VNX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VNX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VNX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand VNX's tokenomics, explore VNX token's live price!
VNX Price Prediction
Want to know where VNX might be heading? Our VNX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.