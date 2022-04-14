VOI Network (VOI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into VOI Network (VOI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

VOI Network (VOI) Information The Voi Network is a multichain blockchain ecosystem designed to prioritize community ownership and governance over traditional investor models. With 75% of its token supply reserved for builders, users, and active contributors, Voi fosters sustainable growth through earned incentives over a 20-year emission plan. The network, featuring 2.8-second block times and over 10,000 TPS, is built and operated by its community through a democratic governance framework, allowing token holders to elect the Voi Council and guide the ecosystem’s development. Voi has launched over 25 community-driven projects, showcasing its commitment to decentralized innovation. Official Website: https://www.voi.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1UdVmLYs-BVxCBE-zC7LUIpmsbKZHGrCYu58gdIrZ-Ls/edit#heading=h.48ulw0dkmy3h Buy VOI Now!

VOI Network (VOI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for VOI Network (VOI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.20M $ 1.20M $ 1.20M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.94B $ 1.94B $ 1.94B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.22M $ 6.22M $ 6.22M All-Time High: $ 0.01353747 $ 0.01353747 $ 0.01353747 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0006217 $ 0.0006217 $ 0.0006217 Learn more about VOI Network (VOI) price

VOI Network (VOI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of VOI Network (VOI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VOI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VOI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VOI's tokenomics, explore VOI token's live price!

VOI Price Prediction Want to know where VOI might be heading? Our VOI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See VOI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!