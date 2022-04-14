Voice Artificial (VAR) Tokenomics
$VAR is an AI-driven project focused on analyzing market signals to provide actionable insights for traders. The core product, the Divergence Oracle, detects divergences between social activity and price movements, delivering cryptic yet meaningful signals directly on X. Designed for the crypto trading community, $VAR prioritizes innovation, precision, and usability, aiming to empower traders with cutting-edge intelligence in real time.
Understanding the tokenomics of Voice Artificial (VAR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VAR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VAR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
