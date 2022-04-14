Volaris Games (VOLS) Information

Volaris Games is an AI agent infrastructure for seamless creation and deployment in gaming and productivity. Offering VolsAI, Fynix serves as an AI agent creator for gaming, while Linkoln acts as a launchpad for knowledge AI agents, powered by the open-source LinkolnOS framework. VolsAI enables games, businesses, and communities to launch and scale AI solutions.

Powered by $VOLS, VolsAI reduces technical barriers, driving productivity, engagement, and innovation, with an intuitive ecosystem.