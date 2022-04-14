Volaris Games (VOLS) Tokenomics
Volaris Games (VOLS) Information
Volaris Games is an AI agent infrastructure for seamless creation and deployment in gaming and productivity. Offering VolsAI, Fynix serves as an AI agent creator for gaming, while Linkoln acts as a launchpad for knowledge AI agents, powered by the open-source LinkolnOS framework. VolsAI enables games, businesses, and communities to launch and scale AI solutions.
Powered by $VOLS, VolsAI reduces technical barriers, driving productivity, engagement, and innovation, with an intuitive ecosystem.
Volaris Games (VOLS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Volaris Games (VOLS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Volaris Games (VOLS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Volaris Games (VOLS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VOLS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VOLS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
