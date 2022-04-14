VolatilityX (VOLTX) Tokenomics
VolatilityX is creating a fully open, AI-driven platform for financial data, analysis, and insights. Our guiding principle is democratizing access to the kinds of resources that have traditionally been too expensive or restricted for everyday investors. Think of it as an “open Bloomberg”—only here, users don’t pay steep fees for specialized terminals or get locked behind walled gardens. Instead, we gather market intelligence across asset classes—stocks, options, commodities, crypto, and more—and share it openly on social media and within our platform, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The motivation is simple: most individuals don’t have the same data and tools that big institutions enjoy. Retail investors log into platforms or apps hoping to manage their financial futures, but they’re often met with incomplete analysis, delayed advice, or poorly explained recommendations. What’s more, many brokers—though they hold fiduciary duties—can be biased, underinformed, or just stupid. They’re juggling too many clients, each with unique goals and risk profiles. As a result, many everyday investors either get dumbed-down advice or no personalized advice at all.
VolatilityX proposes a different path: AI Agents that scour countless data points, interpret market signals in real time, and deliver relevant insights or alerts to each user based on individual preferences. These Agents have no personal agenda, no need for a lunch break, and no impulse to sugarcoat a bad forecast or hype a stock. They operate purely on logic and data, helping people understand their options—without the complexity or hidden motives that plague many corners of finance
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VOLTX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VOLTX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
