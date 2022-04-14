VOLT (XVM) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into VOLT (XVM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
VOLT (XVM) Information

This platform is engineered to unlock the full potential of Real-World Assets (RWAs) by bringing them onto the XRP Ledger with unparalleled efficiency. Our purpose is to democratize access to high-value assets by providing a streamlined, end-to-end solution for tokenization. Functionally, we offer tools for asset verification, compliant legal wrapping, and the minting of RWA tokens. The project's core utility is twofold: for asset owners, it unlocks immediate liquidity and access to global capital markets; for investors, it offers fractional, transparent, and liquid access to investment classes like private equity and infrastructure bonds. We leverage the XRPL's native speed and built-in DEX to ensure low-cost transactions and instant settlement, setting a new standard for RWA interoperability and finance.

Official Website:
https://voltrwa.org/

VOLT (XVM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for VOLT (XVM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 14.12M
Total Supply:
$ 1000.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 1000.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 14.12M
All-Time High:
$ 0.02170698
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00439743
Current Price:
$ 0.0141165
VOLT (XVM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of VOLT (XVM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of XVM tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many XVM tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

