Vooz is redefining online social interaction — fusing dynamic entertainment and seamlessly bridging users from Web2 to Web3.
This isn’t just another “utility token” propping up a Web2 product. With Vooz, Web2 growth is Web3 growth. Every new user, every interaction, and every moment spent on our platform directly fuels on-chain value.
On vooz.co, users can engage in anonymous video chats, connect based on shared interests, and filter interactions by gender or location — powered by Vooz Points, traditionally purchased with USD. Now, those same points are available at a discount so big you can't ignore via our native token, $VOOZ.
Already live and thriving with over 75,000 unique monthly users and growing fast, Vooz is poised to become the most engaging video chat platform since Omegle. What sets us apart? Transaction fees from $VOOZ are funneled directly into marketing, driving aggressive growth and positioning $VOOZ to become one of the most visible tokens on Solana.
Understanding the tokenomics of Vooz Coin (VOOZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VOOZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VOOZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
