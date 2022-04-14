VORTEX (VRTX) Tokenomics
VORTEX (VRTX) Information
Setup a multi-chain DeFAI Agent in less than 5 minutes using the $VRTX Protocol with real-time deployment, customization and visual alerts.
We've made all of this really easy by structuring everything in one single dApp. That is this website. VORTEX is built like a layered app. You will find from this overlay all the way to the small UI integrations that you can do everything on this website.
Being multi-chain means that our Agents work on both SOL and ETH. To allow this they use a shared liquidity quote AMM system which basically makes even swapping ETH for SOL tokens possible. This way the Agents catch the best plays no matter what chain they are on.
VORTEX (VRTX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for VORTEX (VRTX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
VORTEX (VRTX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of VORTEX (VRTX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VRTX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VRTX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand VRTX's tokenomics, explore VRTX token's live price!
VRTX Price Prediction
Want to know where VRTX might be heading? Our VRTX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.