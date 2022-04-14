Voucher DOT (VDOT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Voucher DOT (VDOT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Voucher DOT (VDOT) Information vDOT (voucher DOT) is a liquid staking derivative (LSD) of staked DOT, with fully underlying DOT reserve and yield-bearing feature of DOT staking reward. Users can deposit DOT into Bifrost SLP protocol and get vDOT as return, vDOT can be traded in the open market or be redeemed back to DOT. Holding vDOT equals to holding the DOT staking position, staking rewards appriciate the exchange price of vDOT. Why vDOT? Liquid Staking The product allows users to stake DOT for liquid vToken, (vDOT). vDOT will keep receiving staking rewards and can continue to be used in Bifrost and Polkadot-based DeFi for additional rewards. Automatically Staking rewards capturing without scenario limitations SLP will issue Staking rewards to vDOT by adjusting the price of vDOT / DOT upwards. vDOT Rate = SLP Staking DOT (SUM) / vDOT Total Issuance. Floating redemption period, vDOT redemption ≤ 28 days While Polkadot’s original chain Staking has a fixed 28-day redemption period, Bifrost SLP helps users to realize the possibility of early vDOT redemption by matching the real-time vDOT minting quantity with the redemption quantity at the protocol layer in the form of a queue. Theoretically, it can achieve second-level redemption. Higher Staking Yield In the SLP protocol, the protocol screens more than 10 verified nodes through governance (subsequently increasing with the overall staking volume) and adds multiple filters such as the number of nominees, commission ratio, and history of blocks out to maximize the return of this verifier portfolio while ensuring that none of the nodes have experienced slashes. Multi-environment Compatibility vDOT is one of Substrate assets in Bifrost parachain, by using the HRMP channels between Bifrost and others, it can be easily utilized in EVM, WASM and Substarte competiable parachains. Official Website: https://app.bifrost.io/vstaking/vDOT Whitepaper: https://docs.bifrost.io/for-builders/liquid-staking-slp/vdot Buy VDOT Now!

Voucher DOT (VDOT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Voucher DOT (VDOT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 0.00
All-Time High: $ 15.37
All-Time Low: $ 4.32
Current Price: $ 5.4

Voucher DOT (VDOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Voucher DOT (VDOT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VDOT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VDOT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VDOT's tokenomics, explore VDOT token's live price!

VDOT Price Prediction Want to know where VDOT might be heading? Our VDOT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See VDOT token's Price Prediction now!

