Vox Royale Price (VXR)
Vox Royale (VXR) is currently trading at 0.02188573 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VXR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the VXR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VXR price information.
During today, the price change of Vox Royale to USD was $ +0.00023425.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vox Royale to USD was $ +0.0003610204.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vox Royale to USD was $ -0.0020756491.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vox Royale to USD was $ -0.000846200207118355.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00023425
|+1.08%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003610204
|+1.65%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0020756491
|-9.48%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000846200207118355
|-3.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of Vox Royale: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.14%
+1.08%
-17.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vox Royale is a dynamic, competitive game that incorporates an extensive range of blockchain mechanics, such as play-to-earn (P2E), wagering, revenue sharing, and staking. Built using Unity, it showcases low-poly voxel-style graphics, providing a distinctive and engaging visual experience. The game is designed for cross-platform play, ensuring accessibility and connectivity for a diverse player base across various devices. This approach not only enhances the gaming experience but also maximizes player interaction and enjoyment.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Vox Royale (VXR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VXR token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 VXR to VND
₫575.92298495
|1 VXR to AUD
A$0.0337040242
|1 VXR to GBP
￡0.0164142975
|1 VXR to EUR
€0.0186028705
|1 VXR to USD
$0.02188573
|1 VXR to MYR
RM0.0923577806
|1 VXR to TRY
₺0.8896549245
|1 VXR to JPY
¥3.21720231
|1 VXR to ARS
ARS$29.1809003809
|1 VXR to RUB
₽1.7554544033
|1 VXR to INR
₹1.9211293794
|1 VXR to IDR
Rp358.7824016112
|1 VXR to KRW
₩30.3546320808
|1 VXR to PHP
₱1.2536146144
|1 VXR to EGP
￡E.1.0603636185
|1 VXR to BRL
R$0.1199338004
|1 VXR to CAD
C$0.0299834501
|1 VXR to BDT
৳2.6632744837
|1 VXR to NGN
₦33.4643754565
|1 VXR to UAH
₴0.910446368
|1 VXR to VES
Bs2.75760198
|1 VXR to CLP
$21.20727237
|1 VXR to PKR
Rs6.2137964616
|1 VXR to KZT
₸11.7600781582
|1 VXR to THB
฿0.7080033655
|1 VXR to TWD
NT$0.6550398989
|1 VXR to AED
د.إ0.0803206291
|1 VXR to CHF
Fr0.017508584
|1 VXR to HKD
HK$0.1715841232
|1 VXR to MAD
.د.م0.1985035711
|1 VXR to MXN
$0.407074578
|1 VXR to PLN
zł0.0803206291
|1 VXR to RON
лв0.0954217828
|1 VXR to SEK
kr0.2105407226
|1 VXR to BGN
лв0.0367680264
|1 VXR to HUF
Ft7.4873270903
|1 VXR to CZK
Kč0.4620077603
|1 VXR to KWD
د.ك0.00667514765
|1 VXR to ILS
₪0.0748491966