Voxel X Network Price (VXL)
Voxel X Network (VXL) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 3.61K USD. VXL to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Voxel X Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Voxel X Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Voxel X Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Voxel X Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+48.41%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-95.62%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Voxel X Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-3.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Voxel X Network is a decentralized autonomous ecosystem that supports the mobile app gaming industry using blockchain technology. The ecosystem native token is $VXL and can be swapped using Ethereum ($ETH), and soon Avalanche ($AVAX) and Cardano ($ADA) to minimize gas fees. Voxel X Network will include financial products such as our NFT marketplace, a decentralized exchange (DEX) launchpad, blockchain solutions, and a cloud-free NODE system, all community-owned.
