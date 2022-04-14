Voxel X Network (VXL) Information

Voxel X Network is a decentralized autonomous ecosystem that supports the mobile app gaming industry using blockchain technology. The ecosystem native token is $VXL and can be swapped using Ethereum ($ETH), and soon Avalanche ($AVAX) and Cardano ($ADA) to minimize gas fees.

Voxel X Network will include financial products such as our NFT marketplace, a decentralized exchange (DEX) launchpad, blockchain solutions, and a cloud-free NODE system, all community-owned.