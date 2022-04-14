VR1 (VR1) Tokenomics
VR1 (VR1) Information
VR1 Token is the ultimate gaming cryptocurrency built on the lightning-fast Solana blockchain, powering the VR1 Arcade ecosystem and next-gen gaming experiences. With a massive 10,000 sq. ft. VR gaming facility already thriving in Meridian, Idaho—and more locations in the pipeline across the USA—VR1 is redefining the future of Esports, GameFi, and Play-to-Earn (P2E).
Designed for seamless transactions, real rewards, and player-driven governance, VR1 fuels immersive gaming, esports tournaments, and live competitions where players can win big—from digital assets to VR1 tokens.
Our vision? To make VR1 the #1 gaming token, pioneering a sustainable P2E revolution through Esports, GameFi, and real-world gaming facilities. With low fees, high-speed transactions, and true digital ownership, VR1 is set to change the game—literally.
Play. Earn. Own. Welcome to the future of gaming.
VR1 (VR1) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for VR1 (VR1), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
VR1 (VR1) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of VR1 (VR1) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VR1 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VR1 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
