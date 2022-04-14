VSolidus (VSOL) Information

VSolidus™️ is the result of our growing communities joint efforts to develop a new, better and faster transactional coin that serves as a good alternative to the current, industry standard, Bitcoin.

With over 155,000 registered members, VSolidus™️ is built on an ever growing, friendly community, users can mine using VSolidus™️ core and/or participate in the daily rewards programmes. VSolidus™️ is compatible with the Nova Wallet™️ app.