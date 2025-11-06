ExchangeDEX+
The live Vu price today is 0.00109724 USD. Track real-time VU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore VU price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Vu price today is 0.00109724 USD. Track real-time VU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore VU price trend easily at MEXC now.

$0.00109724
$0.00109724$0.00109724
This token data is sourced from third parties.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 21:35:39 (UTC+8)

Vu (VU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00102674
$ 0.00102674$ 0.00102674
24H Low
$ 0.00110987
$ 0.00110987$ 0.00110987
24H High

$ 0.00102674
$ 0.00102674$ 0.00102674

$ 0.00110987
$ 0.00110987$ 0.00110987

$ 0.00217398
$ 0.00217398$ 0.00217398

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.38%

+6.74%

-47.76%

-47.76%

Vu (VU) real-time price is $0.00109724. Over the past 24 hours, VU traded between a low of $ 0.00102674 and a high of $ 0.00110987, showing active market volatility. VU's all-time high price is $ 0.00217398, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, VU has changed by +0.38% over the past hour, +6.74% over 24 hours, and -47.76% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Vu (VU) Market Information

$ 493.05K
$ 493.05K$ 493.05K

--
----

$ 1.10M
$ 1.10M$ 1.10M

450.00M
450.00M 450.00M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Vu is $ 493.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VU is 450.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.10M.

Vu (VU) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Vu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vu to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+6.74%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Vu (VU)

Vu is a decentralized infrastructure for censorship-resistant journalism and truth discovery. It allows anonymous users to submit news and media, which is validated by a community-governed DAO using on-chain voting and zk-proofs. Once approved, stories are distributed across decentralized and centralized channels like X, Telegram, and IPFS. Vu aims to restore access to unfiltered, verifiable information without relying on centralized gatekeepers.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Vu Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Vu (VU) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Vu (VU) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Vu.

Check the Vu price prediction now!

VU to Local Currencies

Vu (VU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Vu (VU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VU token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Vu (VU)

How much is Vu (VU) worth today?
The live VU price in USD is 0.00109724 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current VU to USD price?
The current price of VU to USD is $ 0.00109724. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Vu?
The market cap for VU is $ 493.05K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of VU?
The circulating supply of VU is 450.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of VU?
VU achieved an ATH price of 0.00217398 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of VU?
VU saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of VU?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for VU is -- USD.
Will VU go higher this year?
VU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out VU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Vu (VU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

