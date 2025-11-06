Vu (VU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00102674 24H High $ 0.00110987 All Time High $ 0.00217398 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.38% Price Change (1D) +6.74% Price Change (7D) -47.76%

Vu (VU) real-time price is $0.00109724. Over the past 24 hours, VU traded between a low of $ 0.00102674 and a high of $ 0.00110987, showing active market volatility. VU's all-time high price is $ 0.00217398, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, VU has changed by +0.38% over the past hour, +6.74% over 24 hours, and -47.76% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Vu (VU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 493.05K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.10M Circulation Supply 450.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Vu is $ 493.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VU is 450.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.10M.